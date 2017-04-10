Court docs: Man shoots, kills uncle following family dispute

Related Coverage IMPD: Two people killed during family dispute

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in custody following a fatal shooting on the city’s east side last week.

Court documents stated that 51-year-old Eldridge Moore shot and killed his uncle following a family dispute on April 6.

It happened just after midnight in the 3500 block of North Richardt Avenue when a woman informed officers that someone had shot her boyfriend.

Upon investigation of the residence, authorities found 29-year-old Brandon Miller and 65-year-old Phillip McBrady dead inside the home.

Moore was later taken into custody at the Homicide Office where he stated that he and Miller had gotten into a fist fight at the residence. He claimed that Miller was “getting the best of him” in the fight, so he pulled out his gun and shot him.

He stated that he did not know how his uncle, McBrady, got shot and that his intent was only to shoot Miller.

Moore claimed that he ran from authorities after the shooting because he did not want to go back to jail and had an active warrant for his arrest.

Moore faces two felony counts of murder.

