Crime spree possibly targeting Verizon Wireless stores

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police filed burglary reports for at least four Verizon Wireless retail stores in a matter of eight hours Sunday morning.

Officers were first dispatched to 7310 North Keystone Avenue on the north side of Indianapolis at 12:27 a.m. Police did not have information on who may have been responsible for breaking in or whether the possible thieves got away with merchandise or money.

According to a second report, the alarm at the store located at 5849 East 71st Street went off at 2:53 a.m. An IMPD officer noted someone forced themselves into the business, but a suspect was not identified.

Less than an hour later, IMPD reported a concrete block was used to break the front window of the Verizon Wireless store at 1950 Kessler Boulevard West.

A similar crime was reported later Sunday morning at 4903 South Emerson Avenue, where police said a rock was thrown through a door at 7:53 a.m.

All four incidents happened before the stores opened for the day.

24-Hour News 8 reached out to IMPD to learn more about any possible connections between the four incidents. As of Monday morning, police had not said how many people may have been responsible for the break-ins.

