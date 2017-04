INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are investigating after a deadly shooting in the Crown Hill neighborhood.

Officers were called to 35th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 9 a.m.

IMPD dispatch confirmed a person had been fatally shot, but additional information has not been released.

Stay with WISHTV.com for updates.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...