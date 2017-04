INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Colts announced its 2017 preseason schedule.

The date and times are not yet finalized but the teams taking on the Colts in the four week set of games are confirmed.

Week 1: Aug. 10-14 against Detroit



Week 2: Aug. 17-21 at Dallas



Week 3: Aug. 24-27 at Pittsburgh



Week 4: Aug. 31-Sept. 1 against Cincinnati

