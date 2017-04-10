Man arrested following crash that ruptured gas line in Madison Co.

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody after he crashed his car Thursday night in Alexandria, which ruptured a gas line and forced people from their homes.

25-year-old Cody Vaughn is suspected of operating a vehicle while under the influence when he crashed a car into a house on Washington Street near State Road 9.

The crash injured a 4-year-old that was in the vehicle with him at the time, who was later sent to the hospital for serious injuries.

Vaughn had been admitted to IU Health Methodist Hospital for serious injuries following the crash before walking away against doctor’s orders on Monday.

Vaughn was later found in Anderson.

He faces charges of operating while influenced causing injuries and driving while suspended.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...