Man arrested for driving under the influence with his 5 children in vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man was arrested Sunday evening after driving under the influence with his five children in the vehicle.

39-year-old Bawi Lian faces preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated endangerment, five counts of operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 18 years old and five counts of neglect of a dependent.

According to ISP, Lian’s vehicle was traveling on Madison Avenue when he struck the curb at least twice. Lian came to a stop at a red light at Banta Road and sat idle for nearly 20 seconds when it turned green.

Police followed Lian for about one mile north on Madison Avenue before Lian came to a stop.

His five children, ages 2, 5, 9, 13 and 15 were in the vehicle.

Lian was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital for a blood draw and the results are pending.

