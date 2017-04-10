Mayor Hogsett hosted celebration of diversity in workplace luncheon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Mayor Joe Hogsett hosted the 16th annual mayor’s celebration of diversity luncheon Monday.

Mayor Hogsett recognized businesses who encourage diversity in the workplace. He noted that companies within the top tier of higher diverse workforce are 35 percent more likely to see financial returns beyond their needs.

The mayor also spoke about a summer jobs program, Project Indy, that’s aimed at hiring Indianapolis teens.

Proceeds from this year’s luncheon went to help Project Indy.

“Putting teens to work has incredible value in the short term that undebatable,” said Mayor Hogsett. “But Project Indy isn’t about putting teens to work this summer or next, it’s really about the future of Indianapolis.”

