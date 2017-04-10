Overnight strip mall fire damages businesses near IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fire at a strip mall overnight damaged several businesses.

Firefighters responded to the Chipotle restaurant on 11th Street at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard — across the street from Crispus Attucks High School — around 2 a.m.

Investigators say the flames started in a back supply storage room, and the cause was likely electrical.

Thick smoke made it difficult for firefighters to find the fire, according to IFD. In addition to the Chipotle, a Jimmy Johns restaurant, Lux on Capitol apartments and an architecture firm were damaged.

The fire was put out in 25 minutes. It caused $500,000 in damage, according to IFD.

No one was hurt, but firefighters say strip mall fires can be dangerous due to service hallways and other difficult-to-navigate spaces.

