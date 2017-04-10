Owner of property where bodies of girls in Delphi case sentenced to nearly 4 years for probation violation

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The property owner where the bodies of two teenage Carroll County girls has been sentenced in two unrelated cases.

Ron Logan received a nearly four-year sentence after a probation violation and operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic offender.

The 77-year-old Logan, who owns the 40-acre Delphi property where the bodies of Libby German and Abby Williams were discovered, was arrested on a probation violation after a 2014 OWI charge unrelated to the murders.

The Carroll County man had pleaded guilty to being a habitual traffic violator and received probation.

Logan’s plea agreement stemmed from a 2014 incident of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit.

Under his probation, Logan was not supposed to consume alcohol, have access to any vehicles or commit a new criminal offense. He admitted to breaking those terms by drinking alcohol at a Pizza King in Americus, having access to his vehicle across the street from his house, and driving to the Carroll County Transfer Station on Feb. 13.

Police have stated that Logan is not a suspect in the double murder investigation. Investigators have revived thousands of tips in the case. An arrest has yet to be made.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...