Police arrest man on drug charges at Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – A man was arrested Friday night on drug charges after a report was called in of an intoxicated driver at a gas station.

28-year-old Scot Barker Jr. was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges of possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug injection device and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Columbus Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Jonathon Moore Pike and found Barker showing signs of being under the influence of narcotics.

According to police, heroin and drug paraphernalia were found inside Barker’s vehicle. Two small bags of methamphetamine and a syringe were inside Barker’s coat.

