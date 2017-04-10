Purdue football player identified as victim in West Lafayette shooting

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Purdue football player was the victim of Sunday’s early morning shooting in West Lafayette.

WLFI in West Lafayette was told sophomore safety Andy Chelf from Southlake, Texas, was the victim in Sunday’s shooting.

West Lafayette police were called to a home in the 200 block of Wiggins Street around 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found Chelf with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Chelf was taken to an area hospital. We have not been able to confirm his condition as of Monday.

Chelf took to Twitter to let friends and family know he was alive.

Blessed to see another day… don't take things for granted. — andy chelf (@Andy_Chelf) April 9, 2017

No arrests have been made.

If you have anything to report in the case, please contact the West Lafayette Police Department at 765-775-5200 or use the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...