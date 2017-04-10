Students compete to build high mileage vehicles

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students across the Hoosier state will come together for the 2017 Indiana Super Mileage Competition on Monday.

Students design and build cars from the ground up with the goal of maximizing gas mileage. Students learn importance skills through science, technology, engineering and mathematics — better known as STEM.

Each of the 26 cars competing will look different, but all will share the same goal: to have the best gas mileage.

Some of the student-designed vehicles can reach 1,000 miles per gallon.

The competition will kick off at 8 a.m at Lucas Oil Raceway. It is free to the public.

