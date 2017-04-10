Two boys injured after they were thrown from ATV

ROSSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Two boys were injured Sunday evening when they were thrown from the ATV they were operating.

The incident occurred in the 3000 block W. on County Road 725 in Carroll County.

The 11-year-old and 12-year-old boys were operating an ATV at a high rate of speed when they lost control and struck multiple trees.

Both boys were wearing helmets. Injuries sustained include a broken femur, broken fibula, multiple abrasions and lacerations.

They were transported for further medical treatment and remain in stable condition at this time.

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the crash.

