WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – The Westfield Police Department is conducting training exercises downtown Thursday.

The training will take place at 229 S. Union St. and 221 S. Union St between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Public safety personnel have received permission to train at these vacant locations.

Signs will be posted notifying passing pedestrians and motorists that the training is in progress.

