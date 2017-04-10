White County crash kills 2 North White HS baseball players

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two White County teens are dead after a crash near Monticello Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 1:30 p.m on State Road 39.

Investigators said 16-year-old Grace Dodson of Monticello was driving a Jeep along SR 39 when she came close to hitting the back of a truck she was traveling behind.

Investigators said Dodson swerved to the left lane to avoid hitting the rear of the truck. Dodson then attempted to move back into the correct lane to avoid hitting oncoming traffic. The Jeep made contact with the truck, sending the truck off the roadway where it eventually hit a tree.

Seventeen-year-old Chaz Rodziewicz of Monticello was driving the truck. Sixteen-year-old Dylan Mullis of Monon was a passenger. Both were pinned inside the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Dodson was taken to a Lafayette hospital for treatment. Her condition is not known at this time.

Both teens killed played baseball for North White High School in Monon. Rodziewicz was a junior and Mullis was a sophomore at North White.

