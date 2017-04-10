Woman arrested after police find 13 bags of stolen property in trunk of stolen vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – Columbus police found 13 bags of suspected stolen property in the trunk of a vehicle Sunday.

28-year-old Natasha Carr was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on the preliminary charges of auto theft and possession of stolen property.

A report came in Sunday evening of a suspicious vehicle in the 2300 block of Gilmore Street. The 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix that Carr was in had been reported stolen earlier that day.

According to police, officers found a baseball bat that had been reported stolen, a sports bag with stolen softball equipment and a bag of clothing confirmed to be stolen.

Carr was remanded with a 48-hour hold.

24-Hour News 8’s Tim McNicholas spoke with the grandmother of the girl who had her softball gear stolen. He’ll have the full story on WISH-TV at 5 & 6.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...