INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are investigating after locating a body on the city’s north side Tuesday evening.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Baltimore Avenue when officers responded to a call of a dead body located inside a vacant residence.

Homicide detectives surveyed the area in an attempt to find witnesses.

Not much else is known at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

