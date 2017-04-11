Authorities investigating after suspected bomb making material found in home

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO) — Around two dozen homes were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after suspected bomb making materials were found in a home.

The situation prompted a bomb squad to enter the home to deal with the potentially dangerous situation. The incident took place at 414 6th Street in West Terre Haute in the central section of the community. It started around 3 p.m. when West Terre Haute Police came to the home on an unrelated call.

Police Chief William Bark said that upon speaking to people in the home, officers went into a bedroom and found possible bomb making materials.

According to the chief, it was the bedroom of a convicted felon who is on probation. That felon was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm.

The chief also said the felon has a possible history connected to bomb making in Illinois.

“It’s our understanding that this suspect does have a past in bomb making. Of course our officers right away backed out (so as) not to cause a danger and everyone was notified,” said Chief Bark.

As officials investigated the incident, at least 20 homes were evacuated. According to 24-Hour News 8’s sister station WTWO, in addition to local and state authorities, the FBI, the ATF, and the Indianapolis Bomb Squad responded to the incident.

At this time, the name of the convicted felon has not been released.

Chief Bark also said as of now the incident is unrelated to the bomb threat at Terre Haute North Vigo High School which occurred last Friday.

