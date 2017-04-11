Authorities seek help in locating suspect in connection with Circle K robbery

Staff Reports Published: Updated:
(Photo Provided/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking your help in locating a suspect in connection with the robbery of a Circle K in January.

It happened January 18 at the Circle K located on 2104 North Capitol Avenue when a man grabbed a deposit from the manager.

The man then jumped into a silver two door vehicle that had a dent over the right front wheel and fled the scene.

(Photo Provided/IMPD)

If you have any information please contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. You may be eligible for a cash reward of $1000 if the tip leads to a felony arrest.

