Columbus FD: Lightning cause of gas main leak, shed fire

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Columbus authorities say lightning strikes are to blame for two fires Tuesday.

The first was reported at 4:50 a.m. in the 4200 block of Reese Lane, when lightning hit a tree next to a gas main line.

The Columbus Fire Department says the strike caused a small pin hole in the gas supply line, which ignited after reaching the pilot light inside a home.

Flames scorched the sides of a water heater and continued to burn until gas was shut off.

Two minutes after the first strike, firefighters responded to a shed fire about six miles away, in the 3400 block of Rost Street.

The fire was quickly brought under control. Investigators say it was also sparked by lightning.

No one was hurt in either incident.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...