INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Crews were called to a fire on the city’s south side just before 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the fire occurred at a structure in the 1500 block of Blaine Avenue.

IFD said that upon arrival crews noticed heaving fire showing. They also said that the structural integrity of the building had been severely compromised.

7:54 pm Crews making gains on 1549 Blaine Ave building showing heavy fire on arrival. Structural integrity severely compromised w/ collapse. pic.twitter.com/x8LLhjA8td — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) April 12, 2017

