Dad says his family was robbed and suspect pointed gun at his baby

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say four men robbed a young couple, one even pointed a gun at their two-year-old son. The suspects are still at large.

It happened Monday, around 10 p.m. at the Berkley Common Apartments off Madison Avenue near Stop 11 Road on the city’s south side.

Crescencio Tello-Perez,23, may be young, but he is old enough to know he has responsibilities. Perez works long hours at a nearby pizzeria. After work, he picks his girlfriend up from her work and the two then pick up their son from the babysitters. The family then heads home. It’s a routine their proud of, one that allows them to provide for their family.

“I am immigrant. I have nothing. So, now, I’m working. I have an apartment,” bragged Perez.

Monday night their routine was interrupted when Perez says he got out of the van to get his baby from his car seat, and a masked man put a gun to his head.

“He say give me your money and put the gun on my head,” said Perez.

On the other side of the van, Perez says another masked man threatened his girlfriend with a pistol to her face. Perez says his attacker then pointed a gun at his two-year-old’s head.

“This is my first kid. It’s very scary because I don’t want my baby to die on me,” he said.

The couple handed over their wallets containing about $100 of their hard-earned cash. But that seemed like small change in comparison to what it could’ve cost them.

“You don’t want to take my life,” Perez pleaded. He continued, “So, take my money. Take my van. Take everything you want. Not take my life.”

According to police, one of the suspects ordered that the couple not move until they were gone because they “shoot people for fun.” The masked men were joined by two others, also wearing masks, who were hiding near a dumpster. They got away for now. In the meantime, Perez’ routine will go uninterrupted; he will continue to work hard.

“You want money? Go to work. Go do something. It’s nothing hard,” he said.

Police say the suspects walked away from the scene. If you have any information that could help in this investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

