Homicide of 15-year-old boy marks first in two years for Indy neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The homicide of a 15-year-old boy marks the first in two years for one Indianapolis neighborhood, according to community leaders.

It happened Monday morning in an alley near 35th Street and MLK Jr. Street in the United Northwest Area.

UNWA is just one of several neighborhoods patrolled by the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition.

Some people living in the neighborhood said they are hoping to see more patrols and more community engagement after the teen’s death.

One longtime neighbor told 24-Hour News 8 he has lived in the neighborhood for about 50 years.

“Overall, not a bad neighborhood,” said Martin. “I try to look out for more of the older people like myself down in this area.”

But just yesterday morning something happened in the alley near his home. Police said a teenage boy was found shot and killed.

“I wish that wouldn’t happen over this way or I wished it never even happened at all,” he said.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the boy as 15-year-old Sema Jordan. Martin said he didn’t know the boy personally, but has seen him in the neighborhood before.

“It kinda upset me because he’s so young,” he said.

Community leaders, like Reverend Charles Harrison said his church is familar with Sema.

“I was just sad it was a teenager and then to find out someone that I knew and someone who had been part of this church,” said Reverend Harrison, Barnes United Methodist Church.

Reverend Harrison said Sema didn’t go to the church, but took part in activities like basketball and the feeding ministry.

The teen’s death marks the first in two years for the United Northwest Area, according to the Reverend.

Reverend Harrison said he was surprised the neighborhood lasted two years.

The Indy Ten Point Coalition patrols the neighborhood hoping to build relationships with at risk youth between the ages of 12 to 24.

“The goal is to restore hope where there is hopelessness and that is the challenge,” he said. “Can you give these young people hope that there is really a better way for them.”

As for the investigation, police have not released any information on a possible motive or suspect.

Police said the teen’s death marks the 34th homicide for the city as of Tuesday morning.

