IFD rescues three dogs following apartment fire on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three chihuahuas are safe and sound after they were rescued from a fire Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the Pangea Vista Apartments in the 5900 block of Village Plaza.

The fire is estimated to have caused $40,000 in damages.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

