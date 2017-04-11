IFD rescues three dogs following apartment fire on city’s east side

(IFD Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three chihuahuas are safe and sound after they were rescued from a fire Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the Pangea Vista Apartments in the 5900 block of Village Plaza.

The fire is estimated to have caused $40,000 in damages.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

