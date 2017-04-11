Indiana Senate passes synthetic urine ban on unanimous vote

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Senate has approved a bill to ban the sale of synthetic urine that can be used to fraudulently pass a drug test.

The measure from Republican Rep. Greg Beumer of Modoc passed the Senate Tuesday on a 48-0 vote.

Republican Sen. Jim Merritt of Indianapolis says it could help employers weed out drug abusers who pose a danger to other workers in high-risk fields. It would make it a misdemeanor for store owners to knowingly sell products designed to fraudulently pass drug or alcohol tests.

The bill was already approved by the House, which must sign off on changes that were made in the Senate.

If the House agrees, the bill goes to Gov. Eric Holcomb for his consideration.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...