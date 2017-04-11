Leader of drug trafficking organization convicted in federal court

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A ringleader of a drug trafficking organization was convicted of several charges Tuesday afternoon.

The charges stem from a 2014 drug roundup that saw large qualities of narcotics being shipped to Indianapolis from Arizona.

Search warrants from the bust netted:

24 guns

$4.5 million in cash

9.5 kilograms of heroin

21 kilograms of cocaine

22 kilograms of methamphetamine

48-year-old Geraldo Colon was found guilty after a six day jury trial.

Colon was convicted on charges of drug distribution, money laundering and false bankruptcy.

“The goal of this office is to make the southern district of Indiana the worst place in America to sell drugs,” said United States Attorney Josh Minkler. “That is accomplished by investigators like this which arrest drug dealers, detain them without bond, convict them at trial and request lengthy mandatory minimum sentences in federal prison.”

