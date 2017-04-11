Man detained after head-on crash on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was detained after Indianapolis police say he was possibly driving under the influence and caused a head-on crash Tuesday morning.

The man, whose name has not been released, was driving a van north on Meridian Street near County Line Road on the south side of the city around 7:45 a.m., according to police.

Police say he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound pickup truck.

The man was detained and will undergo a sobriety test.

The pickup truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The van driver was not hurt.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...