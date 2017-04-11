Popular Kentucky restaurant closes

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Spudz-N-Stuff has been in business for 11 years. However, the Henderson location served their last stuffed potatoes on Sunday.

“Trying to be the general manager of a store and also trying to run a company as a CEO and marketing director –it’s a lot of stress,” said CEO and Owner of Spudz-N-Stuff Jason Dicken.

Jason Dicken says he can’t handle that stress along with his health problems.

“We’re giving the whole location away — equipment, everything in it. I’m also giving away the franchise training that they need,” said Dicken,

Although Dicken hates to close one of the stores that helped fulfill his dream, he’s hoping this ‘tater shop’ will end up in good hands.

“I’ve had a couple people send messages and phone calls. I’ve called back, left a couple messages,” said Dicken.

Those messages were from people interested in serving up spuds and the toppings in Henderson.

“I went over there and ate like everyday. One of the things I loved to eat there was the cheddar and broccoli bacon bowls,” said customer Brittany Powell.

Powell works at the nail salon next door and Spudz-N-Stuff was her go-to lunch spot for more than just a potato.

“I liked to go over there because the experience with the owner was very unique very personal,” said Powell.

He was an owner that treated his customers like family.

“Seeing my regulars, finding out about their days, and I enjoy talking to them and laughing,” said Dicken.

“I am going to miss it, I’m going to miss the owner and the location — the people that would come in,” said Powell.

Until Dicken finds a new owner, you won’t be seeing any hot potatoes being served here.

“I’m hoping someone steps up and wants to take over, and wants to have that responsibility and give back to our community,” said Powell.

“I’d love to have someone join the ‘tater’ family,” said Dicken.

Spudz-N-Stuff still has locations in Evansville and Newburgh.

