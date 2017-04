(WISH) — The mother of David Letterman has died Tuesday, according to reports.

Dorothy Mengering,95, has died Tuesday according to David Letterman’s publicist Tom Keaney.

Mengering was a frequent guest on Letterman’s “Late Show.”

She was born in Indiana and had frequent appearances from her Carmel residence for segments on the show.

She also served as an OIympic commentator in 1998 and 2002.

