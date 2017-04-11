Romney’s ‘binders full of women’ are real binders after all

BOSTON (AP) — It turns out Mitt Romney’s “binders full of women” are actual binders after all — filled with the resumes of women who hoped to land jobs in his administration.

The Boston Globe reports Tuesday that it was shown the binders by a former Romney aide. The two white three-ring binders contain about 200 cover letters and resumes with some handwritten notes.

The former Republican presidential nominee made the awkward reference during a 2012 debate in response to a question about workplace inequality. The women in question were seeking work in Romney’s administration when he was governor of Massachusetts.

The comment quickly became a punchline.

Romney’s name has been floated as a possible candidate for U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch’s seat if the seven-term Utah Republican decides against seeking re-election next year.

