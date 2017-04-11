Teen arrested in Monroe Co. for attempted murder of deputy

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A 17-year-old was arrested after firing a gun at a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted and then stopped a moped with two males near Winslow Road and South Walnut Street in Bloomington around 9 p.m. Monday for operating without lights. While talking to the driver and the passenger, the deputy noticed that the moped appeared to have been hotwired.

They deputy then informed that the juveniles were being detained for the possibility that the moped had been stolen. At that time, the driver fled on foot with several deputies and Bloomington police officers giving chase.

During the course of the chase a deputy saw the suspect leaning against a tree, ordered him to stop and noticed what looked to be a silver handgun in his hand. The suspect did not adhere to the deputies orders and instead continued running.

Officers and deputies soon located the suspect and was then taken into custody.

Deputies discovered that the suspect was wearing body armor and had ammunition in his pockets. Deputies say the suspect told them he did had have a gun, but tossed it aside during the foot pursuit. He also told deputies that he aimed the gun at a deputies chest and pulled the trigger. However, the weapon did not discharge the suspect said.

The 17-year-old faces preliminary charges for attempted murder, possession of a handgun with an obliterated serial number, resisting law enforcement with injury, carrying a handgun without a license and unlawful use of body armor.

