Auto parts manufacturer to open Greenfield production facility

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – A China-based auto manufacturer will open a production facility in Greenfield.

The Greenfield location will be BeijingWest Industries Co’s., a chassis supplier that designs and manufacturers brake and suspension systems, first U.S. facility.

The facility is expected to create more than 400 new, high-wage jobs by 2021.

The company plans to break ground for the new facility this summer and begin production from their Greenfield facility in Aug. 2019.

“Thank you to BWI for choosing Indiana for their growth, bringing numerous job and economic opportunities to our city,” said Mayor Chuck Fewell. “This decision is confirmation that our low-cost, reliable utilities and other amenities contribute to making Greenfield an attractive place to do business. We look forward to working alongside BWI on their new facility in Greenfield and are excited about the long-term relationship between both a great city and company.”

