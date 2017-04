INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Wednesday evening was a big night for a number of nonprofits.

The Indianapolis-based Brackets for Good handed out checks to nonprofits from across the country.

The groups were involved in a bracket style fundraising tournament in March. The organizations were honored at the tonight’s Pacers game.

Since 2012 Brackets for Good has raised more than $6 million for nonprofit organizations.

For more on this story, click on the video.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...