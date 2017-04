INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have safely located a 10-year-old missing boy.

He had last been spotted at School 58 at 312 North Linwood just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police said that he was wearing dark pants, a blue hoodie with red lettering and glasses with tape at the nose.

He was found around 10 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Information on where the boy was found has yet to be released.

