IMPD welcomes 7 new K9 officers, retires 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis has a new crop of police officers.

Wednesday morning, Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD Chief Bryan Roach swore-in seven new K9 officers.

They will join the other 38 K9 officers in the department.

They’ll all play a pivotal role in the department.

But one K9 named Blakley is named after one of our local fallen heroes.

“They’ve always kept his memory alive which is the one thing we really really cherish,” said Janice Schauwecker the mother of Staff Sgt. Richard Blakley.

Sergeant Blakley was killed in Iraq on June 6, 2006.

The family says with all the other honors, including a memorial they’re trying to get built for Gold Star families, K9 officer Blakley would be his favorite.

“I just feel like he’s probably right now looking down and just so excited because he loved animals and this would’ve been his favorite thing,” said Patty Blakley, Sgt. Blakley’s widow.

Blakley is joining a K9 class of six other officers, and 38 other K9s in the department.

“They’re out there locating illegal narcotics, finding bad guys, doing explosives sniffs, looking for firearms that were used in crimes,” said Sgt. Craig Patton, IMPD’s K9 training supervisor.

The K9 unit began in the 1960s. The department says last year alone K9s went on nearly 11,000 runs with their handlers, went through over 7,000 training hours, and recorded over 100 narcotic sniffs, 200 explosives sniffs and helped capture over 600 suspects.

“My guys are with their dogs everyday, and it’s extremely critical and important as to what they do everyday,” said Sgt. Patton.

This is the first time staff Sergeant Blakley’s family met Officer Blakley, but they say he’s already part of the family.

“He doesn’t know it, but he’s our son now,” said Schauwecker.

Also honored today was Dezco. He retired after 10 years on the department. His job was to track suspects. Mayor Hogsett said today that in his time Dezco helped apprehend over 600 suspects.

