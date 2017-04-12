Indiana State Fair announces theme for 2017 festivities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Come one, come all, to the “Wonderful World of Food.”

Fairgoers have a lot to look forward to as the Indiana State Fair announced the theme for this summer’s festivities.

The “Wonderful World of Food” will feature a specific food each day of the fair from Aug. 4 to Aug 20.

All foods will include a spotlight on Indiana farmers who produce the various foods.

Attendees can enjoy samples, cooking demonstrations, food eating contests and more.

“Hoosiers have deep connections to food, and there is no better place to showcase how much fun we can have with food than the Great Indiana State Fair,” said Cindy Hoye, executive director, Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center. “We want to shine the spotlight on all our state has to offer, and we look forward to the celebration of our ‘Wonderful World of Food’ at this year’s fair.”

Aug. 4 – Deep Fried Food (Soybean Farmer)

Aug. 5 – Melon (Melon Farmer)

Aug. 6 – Popcorn (Popcorn Farmer)

Aug. 7 – Salsa/Ketchup (Tomato Farmer)

Aug. 8 – Egg (Egg Farmer)

Aug. 9 – Pork Burger (Pig Farmer)

Aug. 10 – Funnel Cake (Wheat Farmer)

Aug. 11 – Cheese (Dairy Farmer)

Aug. 12 – Beef (Beef Farmer)

Aug. 13 – Ice Cream (Dairy Farmer)

Aug. 14 – Apples (Apple Farmer)

Aug. 15 – Mint (Mint Farmer)

Aug. 16 – Corn Dog (Corn Farmer)

Aug. 17 – On-A-Stick Day (Tree Farmer)

Aug. 18 – Turkey Leg (Turkey Farmer)

Aug. 19 – Pickles (Cucumber Farmer)

Aug. 20 – Honey (Beekeeper)

For more information about the Indiana State Fair, visit their website.

