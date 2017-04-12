Kids Dance Outreach to host weekend dance event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kids Dance Outreach, an organization that provides free dance classes to thousands of Indianapolis kids, will hold a big fundraiser this weekend.

Stand Up for KDO is happening at Park Tudor School from 6 until 9 p.m. Saturday. WISH-TV’s Nina Criscuolo will serve as emcee at the event.

There will be a silent raffle, food, music, dancing, ZUMBA, performances and more. Organizers say no dance experience is required to attend, but you should wear comfortable clothing and shoes.

You can preregister for the event online by clicking here.

You can also register at the door on the day of the event.

