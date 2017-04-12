Lafayette man sentenced to 40 years for battery, robbery of couple

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man charged for the battery and robbery of a 76-year-old couple in their Lafayette home last August has been sentenced for the crime.

Joseph Burns,24, was found guilty by a Tippecanoe County jury in March of several charges, including burglary with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement and robbery resulting in bodily injury.

Burns was found not guilty of pointing a firearm and carrying a handgun without a license. Two other charges were withdrawn and dismissed.

Burns was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years, with 36 years served in the Indiana Department of Corrections and four years on probation.

Burns did request an appeal.

Steven Burns II, Joseph’s brother, was sentenced to 70 years for his role in the crime.

