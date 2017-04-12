Man jailed after police say bomb found in Indiana house

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A man has been jailed after police say officers found a nearly completed bomb inside a western Indiana house.

West Terre Haute police Chief William Bark says officers went to the house Tuesday on a report that a convicted felon living there illegally had a handgun. Bark says officers called a bomb squad after spotting a suspected device in a bedroom, prompting the evacuation of about two dozen nearby homes.

A Vigo County judge on Wednesday ordered 27-year-old Justin VanGilder held on $100,000 bond and gave prosecutors until next week to file charges. VanGilder didn’t speak to reporters as he was taken from the courtroom.

Federal court records show VanGilder pleaded guilty in 2014 to federal charges of possessing illegal pipe bombs.

