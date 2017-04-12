Meijer to offer home delivery from 12 local stores

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Taking a trip to the grocery store is becoming a thing of the past.

Meijer is partnering with a personal shopping company Shipt to deliver groceries to shoppers in as little as an hour.

Starting Thursday, customers can sign-up for the membership-based app and shop from 55,000 groceries and everyday essentials from 12 stores.

The app will deliver to more than 582,000 households throughout downtown, Avon, Camby, Greenwood, Noblesville, Plainfield, Zionsville and Fort Wayne.

Meijer hopes to continue to offer the service to markets across the Midwest throughout the year.

