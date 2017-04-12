Muncie Community Schools postpone kindergarten registration fair amid school closings

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – A previously scheduled kindergarten registration event in Muncie has been postponed as the district works to finalize a plan regarding school closures.

That event was scheduled for Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

District leaders say after Monday night’s board meeting there is still a lot of uncertainty about which elementary schools will remain open and which ones will close. Parents will now have to wait to sign their kids up for kindergarten.

A registration make-up date has yet to be scheduled and that is making some parents nervous.

“I’m mad. I’m not real sure what to tell my 5-year-old who has anticipated being a Mitchell Mustang,” said Heather Constant.

Constant is a mother of three. She has two children already attending Mitchell Elementary. Now she will have to wait to enroll her youngest in kindergarten and wait to find out what schools will be open next year.

“All the uncertainty… it is just a mess. We just really need to get it cleaned up,” said Constant.

“It is just not a good environment right now… not too pleased with the school system,” said Careece Norris.

Norris is a father and said he had everything ready to get his daughter enrolled in kindergarten on Thursday.

“We are first time parents with a kindergartner and we were trying to figure out everything before, and now this. So OK, what are we supposed to do?” said Sinead Norris.

She and Careece had been excited to send their daughter to Storer Elementary, but say that excitement has now turned to stress.

“It is already a big step, dealing with it for our first time and with this being thrown into the mix. It is not enjoyable. Not the way that I was excited like years ago for this day to come,” said Careece Norris.

Some say they will consider leaving the district if the schools they want to send their children to end up closing.

“It is frustrating. We will probably just move out of Muncie Community Schools,” said Constant.

On Thursday the Muncie school board will hold a public hearing so parents can weigh in on the options. An emergency board meeting is scheduled immediately following that at 7:15 p.m.

