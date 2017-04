BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are arriving on the scene of a fatal plane crash in Bartholomew County.

Bartholomew County dispatchers said deputies and Indiana State Police are arriving to the scene now.

Dispatchers said a small plane crashed at 20950 E. County Road 200 N. in Hartsville just before 1 p.m.

No other information has been released.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.

