Police make 2 drug arrests following traffic stop

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Two men face several drug charges following a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

19-year-old Kaden Wilson faces preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. 20-year-old Jackson Craig faces preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine with a firearm, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

According to ISP, Wilson was driving the vehicle when police stopped him after noticing a defective muffler, failure to signal a turn, white light violation and seat belt violations.

Police discovered that the license plate on the vehicle was not properly registered and belong to a different vehicle that Wilson owns. The title for the car was not signed nor dated.

A digital scale and multiple smoking devices were found in the vehicle.

Inside Craig’s wallet, two bags of methamphetamine and a bag of marijuana were found.

A loaded handgun found in the driver’s side door belonged to Wilson.

Wilson and Craig are incarcerated at the Lawrence County Jail.

