Registered sex offender accused of touching 5-year-old while babysitting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man faces charges after he inappropriately touched a 5-year-old he was babysitting, according to court documents.

64-year-old William Bennett is accused of molesting a 5-year-old while her mother attended a doctor’s appointment on March 20.

Court documents stated that Bennett touched the girl in the front of her pants.

Bennett has known the family for 6 months and according to investigators the mother told police that she “didn’t have a reason not to trust” him.

In 1996, he was convicted of child molest and is a registered sex offender. According to court documents, the child’s mother was aware of Bennett’s background.

Bennett also allegedly told the child that if she told her mother, he was going to hurt her and if she told police they would hurt her too.

It was later revealed that Bennett had a key to the residence and could go in and out whenever he pleased.

Bennett faces a felony charge of child molesting. He has an initial appearance in court on Friday at 9:30 a.m.

