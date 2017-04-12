Science fair showcases work by kids with special needs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A special science fair Wednesday showcases unique projects.

This one-of-a-kind event for kids with special needs is organized by Dungarvin, a company that provides services for people with disabilities. The organization hosts activities for their clients across the state each month. This time it’s an entire science fair.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Participants have been working on these projects for the past five weeks, and they come from as far away as Hobart in Lake County.

Fifteen to 20 entries are on display at the Indianapolis World Sports Park. Each guest to the science fair will get the chance to vote for their two favorite projects. The winner will get a trophy, an annual family pass to the Indianapolis Zoo or Indianapolis Children’s Museum and gift cards to their favorite Central Indiana restaurant.

Indianapolis Word Sports Park is located at 1313 South Post Road in Indianapolis.

