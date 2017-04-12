Statehouse holding HIV Advocacy on Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HIV is a continued problem in the Hoosier state. Back in 2015, southern Indiana saw an HIV epidemic in the Scott County area. That epidemic infected more than 200 people in a matter of months.

Health officials said shared needles was to blame for the outbreak. HIV can lead to AIDS. There is no cure for the disease, and the only way to know if you have it is to be tested.

The Statehouse is hosting HIV Advocacy Day on Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m.

This is the first time an advocacy day has been held like this since the early 2000s.

“These are the people living with HIV, these are the things that they need,” said Jason Craft, community organizer with the HIV Modernization Movement Indiana. “They need access to healthcare, they need prevention, syringe exchange program needs some help across the board. We need to look at our HIV criminalization laws and really look at reforming those.”

During the meeting, there will be an update on the current science about HIV, discussions about the Syringe Exchange Program and talk of modernizing HIV criminal laws.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...