World-class bassists to perform in Indy

(WISH) — Two of the world’s best bassists will be putting on a show, and it’ll be right here in Indianapolis.

One of them, David Murray, along with Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra director Matthew Kraemer joined 24-Hour News 8 at Noon on Wednesday.

Gary Karr will play alongside Murray. Karr is coming out of retirement for this one night only.

The show, called Double Talk, is set for April 21 at 7:30 p.m.at the Schrott Center for the Arts on the campus of Butler University.

Watch the video above for more information.

