‘A dream come true’: Local Cubs fans deliver World Series rings to players

CHICAGO (WISH) — There are some days that you just can’t sleep out of excitement.

“I woke up about 5 o’clock morning and I didn’t go to sleep,” Erv Schreiber said as he walked around Wrigley Field. “I just kept going through my head visualizing what it would be like and this is beyond all measure, beyond all measure.”

The 86-year-old Indianapolis man has been to Wrigley many times before. But never as a Cubs ring bearer.

“This is a dream come true. I didn’t even dream it, but here I am,” he said.

Before the game, Erv stood on the field with 19 other fans who won a contest to give Cubs players their World Series rings in a ceremony before Wednesday night’s game.

A packed stadium heard Erv’s name over the speaker as he walked out to deliver a ring to Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

“Congratulations!” he told Rizzo,

It was a day so sweet, it’s no wonder he couldn’t sleep.

“Oh, Tremendous! What a joy, what a joy! Oh man! I don’t have words for you,” Erv said moments after the special delivery. “To shake his hand, to see him come out there, it’s awesome. Oh, man!”

Tom Wakefield, another central Indiana Cubs fan, was also a ring bearer at the ceremony.

“Somebody said it’s like the field of dreams, we’re walking out in the field of dreams,” Wakefield said.

The two super fans met for the first time at the ceremony.

“First time meeting, but I’ve got a friend for life,” Erv said.

