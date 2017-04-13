‘Angel of Death’ prison killer was in protective custody

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 1987, file photo, convicted killer Donald Harvey, center, is led back to jail by Laurel County, Ky., Sheriff Floyd Brummett, left, and an unidentified deputy after pleading guilty to eight murder charges and one voluntary manslaughter charge in London, Ky. A spokeswoman for Ohio's prison system says Harvey was found badly beaten Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in his cell at the state's prison in Toledo, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Harvey was in critical condition Wednesday. Harvey became known as the "Angel of Death" and pleaded guilty in 1987 to 37 murders of hospital patients while working as a nurse's aide in Cincinnati and London, Kentucky, during the 1970s and '80s, claiming he was trying to end his patients' suffering. He is serving multiple life sentences as part of a plea deal that allowed him to avoid the death penalty. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, File)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – A union representing corrections officers says the suspect in the fatal prison beating of a serial killer dubbed the “Angel of Death” was a fellow Ohio inmate in a protective custody unit.

Former nurse’s aide Donald Harvey died last month after he was found beaten at the state’s prison in Toledo.

A prison spokeswoman tells The Blade the 64-year-old Harvey was in protective custody because of his case’s notoriety, but the unit isn’t extra-restrictive housing.

Investigators haven’t publicly identified or charged the suspect or said why the suspect was in protective custody.

Harvey was serving multiple life sentences after admitting in 1987 to killing three dozen hospital patients in Ohio and Kentucky. He said he was trying to end their suffering and claimed he killed even more.

