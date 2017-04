FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Fishers want to hear from citizens.

The Fishers Police Department is conducting a citizen’s feedback survey.

The survey asks respondents specific questions on such topics as previous contact with their department and perceptions of safety in Fishers neighborhoods and business areas.

The survey is open until May 12.

To participate in the survey, click here.

